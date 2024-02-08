Telangana: Pradesh Election Committee to submit shortlisted names by Feb 19

HYDERABAD: Members of the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) will submit the names of the aspirants shortlisted for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to the party by February 19.

Despite being directed to exercise their preferences in the candidate selection process, a notable number of PEC members have refrained from submitting their picks from the 309 applicants vying for tickets across the 17 Lok Sabha segments.

Following the submission of individual choices by PEC members, the party will undertake the task of compiling these preferences. Subsequently, the compiled list will be sent to the party’s State Election Committee, which is expected to interview the leaders in person to gather their insights and opinions. Upon completion of this deliberative process, the final list of candidates will be forwarded to the party’s Central Election Committee.

Sources said that the ruling Congress aims to make public the names of its candidates during the first week of March. During the interregnum, the grand old party is expected to continue to scout for winning horses.