Telangana: Ragi laddu, malt & more for the pregnant, kids in pilot project against malnutrition

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Women and Child Welfare department secretary Vakati Karuna along with Collector Anuraag Jayanti launched ‘Siri Poshana,’ a pilot project aimed at providing nutritional food with millets to children aged below six, pregnant women, and lactating mothers on a weekly basis, at Pothugal village of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday.

During the event, Karuna said many women and children in the state suffer from malnutrition. She noted that 40% of women in the state suffer from anaemia, and 30% of children are underweight or below average height for their age. Karuna said that women often prioritise the health of their family members over their own. “Through this initiative, ragi laddu and malt, sprouts, and multi-millet laddu would be provided on a weekly basis,” she added.

The secretary commended the efforts of Collector Anuraag Jayanti for designing the programme to address nutritional deficiency. The collector said the programme would be implemented across 587 Anganwadi centres, benefiting 41,000 children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.