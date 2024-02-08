Telangana to order Vigilance probe into Mission Bhagiratha

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to order a Vigilance probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in Mission Bhagiratha, the piped drinking water scheme.
According to sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to conduct an inquiry in one village in each mandal. The state government is of the view that the Mission Bhagiratha works were not up to the mark and the funds were misused.
The Congress government expressed suspicion that funds were misused, especially in intra-village works. The doubts are that around Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore of public money was misappropriated in MB works. The BRS government took up the MB works at an estimated cost of Rs 45,000 crore.
However, the present government is of the view that the contractors claimed bills without laying drinking water pipelines and without even installing taps. There are also doubts that fake records were created and money was swindled stating that materials and other components were purchased for MB.
State government sources said that the contractors claimed money without purchasing any materials. In some cases, though the materials were purchased, the officials did not use them at all. “That’s why the chief minister wants a thorough probe,” sources said.
The state government is of the view that though the BRS claimed that the MB works were completed in all the villages and tapped water was provided to all habitations, the ground-level situation remains otherwise, sources added. Several villages still do not have a proper drinking water supply scheme. Anticipating a drinking water crisis in the upcoming summer, the state government also released funds to provide water to each Assembly segment.
It may be recalled here that the state government ordered a Vigilance probe into the sinking of the piers of Medigadda barrage. The Vigilance department is expected to submit its report shortly, which may be tabled in the Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.
