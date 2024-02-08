Telangana to order Vigilance probe into Mission Bhagiratha

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to order a Vigilance probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in Mission Bhagiratha, the piped drinking water scheme.

According to sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to conduct an inquiry in one village in each mandal. The state government is of the view that the Mission Bhagiratha works were not up to the mark and the funds were misused.

The Congress government expressed suspicion that funds were misused, especially in intra-village works. The doubts are that around Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore of public money was misappropriated in MB works. The BRS government took up the MB works at an estimated cost of Rs 45,000 crore.

However, the present government is of the view that the contractors claimed bills without laying drinking water pipelines and without even installing taps. There are also doubts that fake records were created and money was swindled stating that materials and other components were purchased for MB.