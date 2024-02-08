UCC Bill is Hindu Code in disguise: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the tabling of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said that it was “nothing but a Hindu Code applicable for all”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Owaisi alleged that Hindus and tribals have been exempted from the Bill. “If you want a uniform law for succession and inheritance, why are Hindus kept out of it? Can a law be uniform if it doesn’t apply to the majority of your state?” he wrote.

Pointing out that bigamy, halala and live-in relationships have become talking points, Owaisi said that no one was asking why the Hindu Undivided Family has been left untouched. The AIMIM chief asked how the Bill can be uniform if tribals are exempted.

Stating that inheritance and marriage are part of religious practice in Islam, he said that the Bill forces Muslims to follow a different religion and culture. This is a violation of Articles 25 and 29, Owaisi added.