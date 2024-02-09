BRS fumes as KCR allotted chamber in outer lobbies

HYDERABAD: Deviating from tradition, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad allotted a chamber in the outer lobbies for Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier, the chamber allotted to successive LoPs was located in the inner lobbies of the Assembly.

However, for expansion of the Speaker’s chamber, the Assembly allotted a chamber for the LoP in the outer lobbies.

A BRS delegation led by former legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy met the Speaker and registered their protest for allotting a small room for the chamber of the LoP. “This is an insult to the Leader of the Opposition,” Prashanth Reddy said.

He recalled that the then Speaker allotted a room for Congress when the party had only five MLAs and requested Gaddam Prasad to reconsider his decision.

Speaking to reporters at the media point, BRS MLA and former finance minister T Harish Rao said that the Governor’s address disappointed the people, who are waiting for the Congress to implement its six guarantees.

“There was no mention of giving bonus to paddy farmers, development of villages and towns, providing unemployment allowance and other issues. The Governor’s address mentioned the implementation of only two guarantees. There was no mention of the other guarantees,” Harish Rao said. Farmers are yet to get the investment support scheme funds, he said.