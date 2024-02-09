ED, I-T ask for case details of Shiva Balakrishna

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) department have requested the case details of Shiva Balakrishna, the former HMDA director (town planning) who was arrested over corruption charges. Both the ED and I-T officials have previously looked into Balakrishna’s assets. Now, the agencies are scrutinising information regarding assets and the FIR filed against the suspended official. Meanwhile, authorities suspect the involvement of other IAS and IPS officers.

Somesh Kumar in ACB lens?

Sources said that IAS officers have been suspected in benefiting from Balakrishna’s actions, leading to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seizing property documents of several IAS officers, including former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The ACB is currently conducting a preliminary inquiry into Somesh Kumar’s assets and is anticipated to furnish a report upon completion of the investigation.

In the meantime, it has come to light that Shiva Balakrishna, who has accumulated substantial assets primarily under the names of benami holders, including his brother Naveen Kumar and sister-in-law. The sources added that over 70% of his assets are registered under benami holders.

List of assets

 66 acres of land in Yadadri

 10 acres in Siddipet

 102 acres in Jangaon

According to documents, Shiva Balakrishna has