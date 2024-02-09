Gross dereliction of duties: Vigilance on Medigadda

HYDERABAD: Bringing to light “the absolute dereliction of duties”, the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) report submitted to the state government on Wednesday says that after the inauguration of the Medigadda barrage on June 19, 2019, there was not one instance of operation and maintenance exercise being carried out by the contracting agency or the department.

The V&E report also observed that the Irrigation officials did not maintain any records in respect of operation and maintenance as per the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and failed to follow their own guidelines.

In response to the incident, a six-member committee led by member (Disaster and Resilience), National Dam Safety Authority was deputed from October 23 to 25, 2023, to investigate the reasons for the sinking of the piers. The committee requested a list of 20 data/inputs for examination, but only 11 items were provided, the V&E report said.

“The Irrigation department failed to submit essential data such as pre-monsoon and post-monsoon, inspection, completion and quality control reports,” the Vigilance report said.

Acting on its recommendation, the government sacked Kaleshwaram ENC N Venkateshwarlu the same day.

Deficiencies in the operation and maintenance of the barrage were observed, emphasising the need for annual sounding and probing in the apron area post-monsoon to assess and launch aprons near structures. The V&E department, which conducted a probe into the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage, found several lapses in its construction and maintenance.