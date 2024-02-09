KCR skips BAC meeting, Sridhar objects to Harish attending it

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly will be on till February 13. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the Budget on Saturday. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting took a decision to this effect on Thursday.

The BAC meeting decided to conduct the Budget session for four days — February 9, 10, 12 and 13. While the Budget will be presented on February 10, the Appropriation Bill will be presented in the Assembly on February 13. The House will take up a motion of thanks to Governor’s address on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the BAC meeting. When BRS MLA T Harish Rao wanted to attend the session on behalf of KCR, State Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu raised an objection.

Harish Rao, however, pointed out that KCR took the permission of the Speaker over phone on Wednesday. The BRS leader recalled that in the past, some members used to attend on behalf of the Leader of Opposition.

MLA K Srihari attended the BAC meeting on behalf of the BRS. Srihari said that no clarity emerged in the BAC on the question hour or zero hour. Srihari said that he highlighted violation of protocols with regard to elected representatives at several places in the state.