HYDERABAD: The tripartite agreement that the state government signed with Formula E Operation and a private promoter had the approval of the then Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao, clarified Special Chief Secretary of Revenue (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar in his reply to a memo from the Telangana government.

The memo issued to Arvind on January 6 by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari cited “serious violations” in connection with the Formula E deal and asked the former special chief secretary of MA&UD department why the agreement was entered into without following “due process of approval from the competent authority”.

Noting that the then MAUD minister was the competent authority, Arvind added in his reply that the letter of intent to host the event in Hyderabad was entered into with Formula E Operations (FEO) in the presence of Rama Rao in January 2022.

Asked why the promoter, “who was at gross default”, allowed “to go free from any liability” without properly examining the financial implications, Arvind said the process is not over yet and “legal action against the then promoter would have been initiated”. It’s open for the state government to go ahead accordingly, he pointed out.

“The organisers from the FEO were keen to continue the race in Hyderabad and the Minister for Municipal Administration, in view of the time-bound deadlines which were fast nearing, had instructed the MAUD dept. to go ahead with the event for Season 10,” Arvind said in his reply.