Lok Sabha polls: BJP to shortlist 3 to 5 candidates for each segment

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that the party’s election committee will meet on Friday to discuss Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Thursday, he said that the BJP will go it alone in all the 17 seats in Telangana. He also informed that the BJP will shortlist three to five candidates for each segment on Friday.

Kishan said that the party will work hard to win the Hyderabad seat where AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be contesting. He said that the saffron party is moving forward strategically in the state with strong candidates in SC/ST reserved seats as well as in rural areas.

Stating that attempts are being made to mislead people on irrigation projects, the Union minister advised against playing with the Telangana sentiment. He said that the two Telugu states should sit down and find an amicable solution.

He exuded confidence that the atmosphere in Telangana is very favourable for the party. Those who voted for the Congress and BRS in the Assembly elections are now in favour of the BJP, he claimed.