Man hacks woman to death in public, arrested

ADILABAD: A 27-year-old man, J Srikanth, murdered his ex-girlfriend, Alekhya, in broad daylight at a market in Shivajinagar of Khanapur town of Nirmal district on Thursday. The accused was reportedly upset and enraged by the decision of Alekhya’s family to arrange her marriage with another person.

The incident occurred when Alekhya and her sister-in-law, S Jaysree, were purchasing clothes. Srikanth attacked Alekhya with an axe, striking it on her head. She collapsed on the road, succumbing to her injuries. Jaysree attempted to intervene but sustained injuries herself, along with her 3-year-old child, who was also present.

Later, police arrived at the scene and apprehended the accused. They shifted Alekya’s body and the injured to the Khanapur government hospital. A case was filed against Srikanth by the Khanapur police.