Musi River Front to be brought back to life: Governor Tamilisai

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government will undertake large-scale redevelopment of the Musi River Front, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the entire urban landscape around the river would be rejuvenated and that the river will once again become the lifeline of Hyderabad. “Today, we have turned our back on the Musi river. The goal is to bring everyone back to the river,” she added.

Addressing the joint session, the Governor said the project will consist of transport networks linking the eastern and western sectors of the city, as well as initiatives for clean, continuous water flow and riverfront enhancement.

Under the Musi Riverfront project, the government aims to establish people-friendly plazas, pedestrian zones, hawker areas and green spaces throughout the city. It also plans to rejuvenate historic areas of the city and enhance their accessibility.

“We are studying national and international models to onboard the best practices and teams to work on this,” she said.

The Musi Riverfront Development Project seeks to drive ecological and economic transformation on a scale and in a timeframe that has not been attempted before, the Governor said.