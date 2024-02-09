Telangana to introduce new policy on sand mining

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that a new policy would be introduced on sand mining. Expressing his ire over illegal sand mining continuing in the state, the chief minster said that the new policy was aimed to generate revenue for the government, which in turn will cater to the needs of the people.

He directed the officials concerned to conduct raids, in co-ordination with Vigilance and ACB officials, on illegal sand mines. He also suggested the officials study the sand mining policies being implemented in AP, TN and Karnataka.

During a review meeting here, he directed the officials to send the Vigilance and ACB teams to all districts in the next two days. As per the vehicle movement data available at toll gates, find out the trucks that illegally transported the sand, he said.

When officials informed the CM that CCTV cameras were installed at all sand reaches, he recalled that when he visited there were no CCTV cameras at Jammikunta. He also directed the officials to close all the stone crushers being run without permission around Hyderabad.

Patnam, wife meet CM

Hyderabad: Former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy and his wife and ZP chairperson Sunitha met CM A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday, sparking speculation that the duo was seeking a Congress ticket for one of them to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mahender Reddy’s brother and former BRS MLA P Narender Reddy, meanwhile, said that he would continue to be with the BRS.