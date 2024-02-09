To KTR’s prod on berth, Komatireddy Rajagopal says ‘family rule’ a hurdle

HYDERABAD: A rather interesting discussion took place between BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the lobbies of the Assembly on Thursday. Rama Rao asked Rajagopal Reddy when the latter would get a berth in the state Cabinet. To this, Rajagopal Reddy quipped that “family rule” would come in the way of him getting a berth. Rajagopal Reddy’s brother Venkat Reddy is now a minister.

Reacting to this, Rama Rao remarked that family did not come in the way and that if he worked well as a minister, he would get a good name and fame. Rama Rao also asked Rajagopal Reddy whether his son Sankeerth would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In response, Rajagopal Reddy left, but not before asking Rama Rao not to drag him into controversies.

‘KCR will send his MLAs to BJP’

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with reporters later, Rajagopal Reddy predicted that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will send his party MLAs into the BJP. “In order to protect themselves, BRS MLAs would join the BJP,” he said. Rajagopal Reddy said that he wanted to become the home minister so that he could send BRS leaders to jail. He said that he joined Congress only to defeat KCR.