Who constructed the barrage?

HYDERABAD: A Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) report submitted to the state government on Wednesday said that there are serious allegations that Block Nos 6, 7 and 8 were constructed by the sub-contracting agency and not by L&T. The V&E department will get detailed information by verifying the accounts and payment process.

The report said that the engineer-in-chief issued a letter on November 11, 2020, declaring that the defect liability period effects from February 29, 2020, and recommended the release of bank guarantees to the Agency even though the work was pending.

“This is wrong and disciplinary action should be initiated against him,” the report said. Based on this recommendation, the state government on Wednesday removed engineer-in-chief N Venkateshwarlu from service. The barrage was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 19, 2019, and since then operation and maintenance have been carried out by neither agency nor department, the report said.

The V&E found that the Irrigation department failed to carry out the work as per the specified sequential manner. It observed as per the measurement books and other connected records pertaining to block-7, that the raft and secant piles were not laid in a specified sequential manner. Many deviation approvals were issued, which were not supported by any inspection notes of higher authorities, the report said.