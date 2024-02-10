Heated exchange erupts between Congress, BRS in Telangana Assembly over delayed promises, auto driver crisis

HYDERABAD: The debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Telangana Assembly generated intense heat on Friday. The members of the ruling Congress and those of the Opposition BRS were seen locked in heated arguments over several issues for a major part of the time.

The BRS questioned the government on the delay in the implementation of six guarantees promised by the Congress during the recent Assembly polls. The BRS also criticised the Governor for her address, calling it a bundle of ‘’lies and fraud.”

It demanded that the government should come to the rescue of the 6.5 lakh auto drivers who had lost their livelihood after free rides were allowed to women on TSRTC buses.

The BRS MLAs also said that the government should provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to auto drivers who have been affected by the new policy and Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of 21 auto drivers who died by suicide unable to make ends meet.