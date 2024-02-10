Heated exchange erupts between Congress, BRS in Telangana Assembly over delayed promises, auto driver crisis

HYDERABAD: The debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Telangana Assembly generated intense heat on Friday. The members of the ruling Congress and those of the Opposition BRS were seen locked in heated arguments over several issues for a major part of the time.
The BRS questioned the government on the delay in the implementation of six guarantees promised by the Congress during the recent Assembly polls. The BRS also criticised the Governor for her address, calling it a bundle of ‘’lies and fraud.”
It demanded that the government should come to the rescue of the 6.5 lakh auto drivers who had lost their livelihood after free rides were allowed to women on TSRTC buses.
The BRS MLAs also said that the government should provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to auto drivers who have been affected by the new policy and Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of 21 auto drivers who died by suicide unable to make ends meet.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) and other members lashed out at the BRS MLAs, stating that they were jealous as the Congress government is providing free bus rides to women. Around 15 crore women have travelled free of cost on TSRTC buses so far and they had saved Rs 530 crore, they said.
On the BRS allegations that the state government was encouraging ‘’crony capitalists”, Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the government has no such intentions. “We welcome investors to the state. We will accept their suggestions on the development of the state,’’ he said.
BRS member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, said that the six guarantees promised by the Congress were not being implemented. Of the six guarantees, which comprise 13 promises, only two were implemented, he said.
Rajeshwar also said that no new buses have been added to existing services and the number of trips too have not been increased.
The BRS MLA said that the Congress promised to waive the farmers’ loans on the day of swearing in but no action has been initiated in this regard so far. All that the BRS wants is implementation of the promises made by the Congress.
He said that the lives of 6.5 lakh auto drivers are on the line as they have no means of livelihood after the government provided free rides on buses to women. Claiming that about 21 auto drivers have died by suicide in the last two months, he demanded that ex-gratia be provided to their kin and monthly financial assistance to auto drivers affected by the new scheme.