Probe on fake account of Mahesh Babu’s daughter

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni sparked controversy when a fake account of her surfaced on Instagram, leading to the filing of a petition with the Cybercrime wing in Cyberabad.

The unknown perpetrator behind the fake account was reportedly sending out links related to trading and stocks. Confirming the incident, a senior cop stated that Mahesh Babu’s team filed a complaint, leading to an investigation post-case registration.