Probe on fake account of Mahesh Babu’s daughter

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni sparked controversy when a fake account of her surfaced on Instagram, leading to the filing of a petition with the Cybercrime wing in Cyberabad.
The unknown perpetrator behind the fake account was reportedly sending out links related to trading and stocks. Confirming the incident, a senior cop stated that Mahesh Babu’s team filed a complaint, leading to an investigation post-case registration.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s team issued a statement regarding the impersonation of Sitara on Instagram. The team warned the public about an unidentified user who was posing as Sitara Ghattamaneni and disseminating trading and investment links to unsuspecting users.