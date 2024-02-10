Telangana budget: Finance minister allocates Rs 2.75 lakh crore, emphasizes six guarantees implementation

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramaraka presented Vote on Account Budget for the year 2024-25 in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday. He proposed a total expenditure of Rs 2,75,891 crore. The Revenue expenditure is Rs 2,01,178 crore and the Capital expenditure is Rs 29,669 crore.

The Finance Minister proposed Rs 53,196 crore in the Budget for the implementation of six-guarantees. "Provision of additional funds will be made as required, once a complete assessment is made about the schemes," the Finance Minister said in his Budget speech."Out of the six guarantees promised by us, we inaugurated two of them within 48 hours of assuming office. We have made special arrangements for receipt of applications from 28th December to 6th January, from eligible beneficiaries for implementation of six assurances. We have received an overwhelming number of 1.29 crore applications. These applications have been digitised to facilitate identification of eligible beneficiaries and for resource mobilisation," he said.

Highlighting key initiatives, he mentioned the launch of the free RTC Bus Transport Facility under the Mahalakshmi Scheme on December 9, 2023, aimed at benefiting the women of the State. The Finance Minister assured ongoing support to the scheme by providing funds to TSRTC amounting to Rs 300 crores each month.

Regarding healthcare, he stated, "Yet another public welfare scheme - Rajiv Aarogyasri has been revamped, and we have doubled the limit for medical treatment from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs."

"Two other important promises of our government are, supply of LPG cylinder at Rs 500 under Gruha Jyothi scheme, 200units of free electricity per month to all eligible consumers. Further, our government is committed to implement Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma houses, Cheyutha and Yuva Vikasam. We are committed to implement them at the earliest. In this budget, we have proposed Rs 53,196 crore, for implementation of these schemes. Provision of additional funds will be made as required, once a complete assessment is made about the schemes," he said.