Telangana CM dares KCR to visit Medigadda with him

Accusing KCR and former minister T Harish Rao of handing over Krishna river projects to the KRMB and agreeing for 299 tmcft as Telangana’s share, he said that a decree of death was made against the people of Telangana during the BRS regime. He sought to know why BRS wants to stage a protest in Nalgonda if it is against the Centre’s attempts to take away Krishna projects.“Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in Nalgonda? Go and sit on hunger strike in Delhi,” he said.

Faulting KCR for not showing up in the Assembly during the Governor’s address, Revanth said, “The people have given a clear verdict against the individuals and families and against their policies. People wanted change and gave the BRS an opportunity to sit in the Opposition. Unfortunately, he (KCR) didn’t attend the Governor’s address or today’s (Friday) debate. He claims that he is an intellectual who has read 80,000 books. It would have been great if he used his intellect to analyse the government’s decisions and make suggestions to the government. But, the Opposition leader not attending the proceedings and his chair remaining unoccupied is not good for the honour of this House.”

Explaining the reasons for changing TS to TG on vehicle registration number plates, he said that TG had a sentimental value for the people of Telangana during the separate state movement, but KCR changed it to suit his party name. He added that the state emblem and Telangana Talli have traces of monarchy. And these stood as symbols of enslavement of the people, he said. “I will ensure that your (KCR’s) remnants are removed completely, and it’s my responsibility,” he asserted.