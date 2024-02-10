Telangana CM dares KCR to visit Medigadda with him

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded that Opposition leader and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao take part in the debate on Krishna waters on February 12 in the Legislative Assembly and also join the official visit to the Medigadda barrage.
“KCR should come forward for a full debate on Krishna waters on February 12. The government will arrange an official trip for all the 119 MLAs and 40 MLCs to the Medigadda project site to show its condition. KCR, who claimed to have put himself on the brink of death for the cause of a separate state and our waters, should attend this. The Speaker sir should ensure his presence,” Revanth said while speaking during the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the state Legislative Assembly.
Accusing KCR and former minister T Harish Rao of handing over Krishna river projects to the KRMB and agreeing for 299 tmcft as Telangana’s share, he said that a decree of death was made against the people of Telangana during the BRS regime. He sought to know why BRS wants to stage a protest in Nalgonda if it is against the Centre’s attempts to take away Krishna projects.“Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in Nalgonda? Go and sit on hunger strike in Delhi,” he said.
Faulting KCR for not showing up in the Assembly during the Governor’s address, Revanth said, “The people have given a clear verdict against the individuals and families and against their policies. People wanted change and gave the BRS an opportunity to sit in the Opposition. Unfortunately, he (KCR) didn’t attend the Governor’s address or today’s (Friday) debate. He claims that he is an intellectual who has read 80,000 books. It would have been great if he used his intellect to analyse the government’s decisions and make suggestions to the government. But, the Opposition leader not attending the proceedings and his chair remaining unoccupied is not good for the honour of this House.”
Explaining the reasons for changing TS to TG on vehicle registration number plates, he said that TG had a sentimental value for the people of Telangana during the separate state movement, but KCR changed it to suit his party name. He added that the state emblem and Telangana Talli have traces of monarchy. And these stood as symbols of enslavement of the people, he said. “I will ensure that your (KCR’s) remnants are removed completely, and it’s my responsibility,” he asserted.
Dismissing the BRS’ claims of auto drivers losing their livelihood due to free bus travel for women, he said that the scheme led to a steep increase in temple tourism and revenue. He added that the temple revenue was Rs 93.4 crore in December and Rs 60.69 crore in January as compared to Rs 49.2 crore in November.
Responding to the criticism of advancing his government’s swearing-in ceremony by two days, Revanth remarked that he was in a hurry to raze down the iron fence erected outside the Pragathi Bhavan (now renamed Praja Bhavan).
The chief minister, meanwhile, stated that his government will raise the age limit for the Group I applicants to 46 years and give letters appointing 15,000 as constables.
Akbar seeks white paper on guarantees
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has requested the state government to come up with a white paper on Congress guarantees, detailing the time-frame and allocations required for their implementation. He said that since the Congress had announced that it would implement the six guarantees and fulfil the promises it made in its poll manifesto within 100 days of coming to power, the government should spell out the timeline and action plan for the same. Referring to the promise of filling two lakh job vacancies, he said: ‘’I hope that the job calendar will be strictly followed and the recruitment will be done in a very transparent and efficient manner.’’