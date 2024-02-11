Budget ‘realistic’, not an inflated bundle of lies: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Quelling apprehension behind any decline in state budgetary allocations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government has presented an “realistic budget”, unlike the “inflated budgets” presented by the BRS regime. He also said that the state government will conduct an inquiry into the escalation of the proposed construction cost of Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat, Ambedkar statue and the Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

In an informal conversation with reporters in his office in the Legislative Assembly, Revanth said that the previous BRS government had spent much more than the actual amount to build the Secretariat, Ambedkar statue and Martyrs Memorial though there was no urgency. He said that he would hold a review meeting and order an inquiry into it.

Commenting on the Budget, he said that his government was of the opinion that it should reveal the truth to the people on the first day itself regarding the state finances. He said that Telangana is synonymous with truth and the same was reflected in the Budget. He appreciated Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for presenting the actual situation while accusing the previous government of having functioned on the premise of lies.