Budget ‘realistic’, not an inflated bundle of lies: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Quelling apprehension behind any decline in state budgetary allocations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government has presented an “realistic budget”, unlike the “inflated budgets” presented by the BRS regime. He also said that the state government will conduct an inquiry into the escalation of the proposed construction cost of Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat, Ambedkar statue and the Telangana Martyrs Memorial.
In an informal conversation with reporters in his office in the Legislative Assembly, Revanth said that the previous BRS government had spent much more than the actual amount to build the Secretariat, Ambedkar statue and Martyrs Memorial though there was no urgency. He said that he would hold a review meeting and order an inquiry into it.
Commenting on the Budget, he said that his government was of the opinion that it should reveal the truth to the people on the first day itself regarding the state finances. He said that Telangana is synonymous with truth and the same was reflected in the Budget. He appreciated Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for presenting the actual situation while accusing the previous government of having functioned on the premise of lies.
Criticising the previous BRS regime, Revanth said the state government has to pay a whopping Rs 16,000 crore in the form of interest for the loans taken by the Irrigation department alone. He also said there are plans to release a white paper on irrigation to shed light on the financial irregularities.
Responding to questions about the proposed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project visit coinciding with a BRS public meeting, he said that they would consider changing the date if the BRS MLAs suggest an alternative date. He observed that a judicial probe on KLIS would reveal all the facts.
Responding to a question on the implementation of crop loan waiver, Revanth said that the government was in consultation with financial institutions and banks to implement the loan waiver “which would materialise very soon”.
Referring to BRS leader
T Harish Rao not being allowed to attend the BAC meeting, Revanth said that as per the rules laid down, only the members whose name was nominated to BAC could attend the meeting, and no proxies would be allowed. He recalled that he was not allowed to attend a BAC meeting despite the TDP nominating his name.
Asked whether the Congress planned to contest all three Rajya Sabha seats, he said that the party will take a decision. He also revealed the state government wanted to unlink the implementation of Aarogyasri and white ration cards.