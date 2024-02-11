Determined to complete Pranahita-Chevella project: Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Allocating Rs 28,024 crore for the Irrigation sector in 2024–25 Vote-on-Account Budget, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government was determined to complete the Pranahita-Chevella project to irrigate upper regions of the state.

“We plan to take up projects that can be completed with less cost and bring more land under irrigation. The projects considered are Srisailam Left Bank Canal, Kalwakurty LIS, Nettempadu LIS, Rajiv Bhima LIS, Koil Sagar LIS, SRSP-Indiramma Flood Flow Canal, Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and Komaram Bheem and Chinna Kaleshwaram,” he said.

Vikramarka said: “It became a bane for Telangana state as the previous government pursued a policy of benefitting contractors. We have a responsibility to investigate and bring to book the misdemeanours of the persons who indulged in this faulty and corrupt policy. We promised people that a thorough inquiry would be made on the quality of construction, ill-conceived designs and corruption involved in the projects of Annaram, Medigadda and Sundilla barrages. Our actions will be in tune with what we promised to the people.”