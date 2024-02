HYDERABAD: The main focus of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s first Budget was welfare and implementing the six guarantees announced by the Congress. He allocated Rs 53,196 crore for the implementation of the six guarantees, while presenting the Vote-on-Account Budget for 2024–25 in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday. Bhatti said that provision of additional funds would be made as required, once a complete assessment was done for the six guarantees.

He presented the Budget with an outlay of Rs 2,75,891 crore, of which the estimated capital expenditure is Rs 29,669 crore for 2024–25 and revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 2,01,178 crore.

The Vote-on-Account Budget was the first to be presented by the Congress government after coming to power in the state in December 2023. The central focus of the Budget is the overall development of Telangana.

‘’Presenting our government’s first Budget as a Vote-on-Account Budget is a little disheartening for us. However, the Central government introduced a Vote-on-Account Budget on February 1, 2024. Our government has a clear vision on how to pool resources for our plans and schemes.

As part of that vision, we have the clarity that we need to tap the maximum funds from the Centre under its various schemes. Only after a full-scale Budget is presented by the Centre will we be able to have a reasonable estimate of the funds that might be transferred to us. Hence, we have decided to introduce a full Budget after the Centre presents its regular Budget,” said Bhatti.

“I am happy to announce sanction of 3,500 houses for each Assembly constituency under the Indiramma housing scheme. For this scheme, the government proposes an outlay of Rs 7,740 crore,’’ he said adding that the Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be completed on a fast track and brought to use at the earliest. The government will complete the land acquisition soon and construct a new building for the Osmania General Hospital, announced Vikramarka.