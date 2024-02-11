Telangana budget: Why no legislation on 6Gs, asks former finance minister Harish

HYDERABAD: Former finance minister T Harish Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government of failing to honour its promise of bringing in legislation on its pre-election promises — the six guarantees.

Stating that there was no mention of the implementation of six guarantees in 100 days by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in his Budget speech, Harish said that the Budget has left all sections of the people disappointed.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly media point, he demanded the Congress government tender an unconditional apology to farmers, the unemployed and women “for betraying them”.

Harish said that the hopes of the people were high on the Budget, but it didn’t meet their expectations. He said that the election promises were tall but the budgetary allocations “miniature”.

The former finance minister said that the government just juggled numbers and imposed sanctions on the farmers. He said that the Congress government planned to curtail Rythu Bandhu, and its claims of giving bonuses to paddy turned out to be bogus.