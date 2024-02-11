Telangana CM Revanth Reddy flags off 100 TSRTC buses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy flagged off 100 new buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday.In a first, the organisation also launched 10 AC Rajdhani bus services to Srisailam.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the role of TSRTC staff in the achievement of Telangana state is commendable. Their sacrifices will not be forgotten, he added.
Stating that the free bus travel scheme for women helped to strengthen the TSRTC, Revanth said the state government was going to release Rs 281 crore for the Corporation despite the fall in income. With the blessings of all RTC workers, the people’s government is moving on the path of development, Revanth added.
The CM said that the RTC staff implemented the first of the six guarantees promised by the state government. He congratulated the staff for successfully implementing the scheme within 48 hours of its announcement.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said every RTC bus is running in full capacity after the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme. As most of the RTC staff belong to the poor and or the middle class, the government is taking initiatives keeping their welfare in mind, he added.
Stating that he has sent proposals to the state government for 2,200 new buses following increased demand after the Mahalakshmi scheme, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar requested for the Chief Minister’s cooperation.