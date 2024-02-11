Telangana: Congress sets up war room for Lok Sabha polls

HYDERABAD: As part of its preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has set up a war room to effectively tackle election-related issues.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi appointed a committee to this effect.

Party functionary Pavan Malladi will be the chairperson of the committee while Sandesh Singalkar, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Satish Manne and Santosh Rudra will act as co-chairpersons.

Political strategist Srikanth Kummari who played a key role in the war room during the recently concluded Assembly elections, was appointed as an analyst at the war room.

Wasim Dasha and Aaron Mirza will be handing training aspects to the party cadre while Girija Shetkar and Naveen Pattem will be handling the social media. A majority of these were connected with the war room set up during the Assembly elections. The war room is likely to commence its work from this week, sources said.