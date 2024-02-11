Telangana: Economic growth of state dipped by 1% in ’23–24

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said that the economic growth rate in the state, at constant prices, declined by 1%, to 6.5% in 2023-24 from 7.5% in the previous year whereas the increase in growth rate was a marginal 0.1 per cent at the national level.

“This shows that the Telangana economy experienced a sharp decline in growth,” Vikramarka said.

He said that irrigation became a bane for Telangana as the previous government had pursued a policy of benefiting contractors. ‘’We have a responsibility to investigate and bring to book the misdemeanours of the persons who indulged in this faulty and corrupt policy. We promised the people that a thorough inquiry would be made on the quality of construction, ill-conceived designs and corruption involved in the projects of Annaram, Medigadda and Sundilla barrages. Our action will be in tune with what we promised to the people’’ Vikramarka said.

“As micro and small industries play a major role in providing employment opportunities, we propose to develop clusters to establish micro and small industries in order to tap this potential. The state government will effectively tap funds from the Centre’s Micro Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme programme. Utilising PM Mitra funds, we will develop Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. We will also be setting up two leather parks with Centre’s assistance,” he said.