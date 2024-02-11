Telangana govt to set up public schools with international standard in every mandal

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed to set up international standard Telangana Public Schools in every mandal to ensure students receive the best quality education at their doorsteps.
“We will introduce new courses in colleges so that the employability levels of the students improve and they become better equipped to compete with the rest of the world. The higher education sector in the state is also in need of a revamp which we will be initiating very soon. To set up these Telangana Public Schools on a pilot basis, we are proposing `500 crore in this Budget,” said Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the deputy chief minister.
He said that to strengthen technical education and to attune it to the industry needs, 65 government ITIs in the state would be upgraded. “We propose to do it by partnering with the industry leaders in technology.
Many prestigious companies have already expressed their interest in working with the government in this regard. A team of our officials visited Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and studied the models being implemented there and proposed a suitable model for our state.
In this proposed scheme, 65 ITIs will get the latest technology tools and machines. New courses will be offered in these ITIs to impart the necessary training to the students, further, the intake capacity in the ITIs will also be enhanced,” he said.
Vikramarka said that the state government has initiated measures to set up a skill university. A team of officials has visited Gujarat, Delhi and Odisha recently for a study of the skill universities in those states. “A suitable model for our state is being worked out. I propose `500 crore in this Budget for infrastructure facilities to all the universities, including Osmania University,” he said.