Telangana: Congress yet to finalise candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

HYDERABAD: Though the clock is ticking down to the nomination deadline for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress is yet to finalise its list of candidates in Telangana.

Uncertainty also looms over whether the grand old party intends to contest in just two or all three vacant seats in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently visited New Delhi and met top leaders of the party with the RS elections as one of the main points of the agenda. However, the details of potential contestants remains a closely guarded secret.

According to party sources, the final nominations will be revealed a day before or on the day of the deadline, which is February 15. Given the strength of Congress in the Legislative Assembly, it can win two out of the three seats.

Sources within the party suggest that one candidate is likely to be nominated by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), while the other may come from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). However, there is speculation that the selection of both candidates might be entrusted with the AICC, emphasising the need for individuals who can effectively represent the party’s interests in the Rajya Sabha.