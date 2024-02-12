Telangana govt moves resolution in Assembly to not handover Krishna river projects to KRMB

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy moved a resolution stating that the state government shall not hand over common irrigation projects of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The Irrigation Minister wanted the members to adopt the resolution unanimously.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy placed a detailed note on irrigation in the Assembly on Monday and alleged that Telangana was subjected to 'gross injustice' in river water sharing during the ten-year rule of BRS.