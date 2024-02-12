Telangana govt moves resolution in Assembly to not handover Krishna river projects to KRMB

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy moved a resolution stating that the state government shall not hand over common irrigation projects of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).
The Irrigation Minister wanted the members to adopt the resolution unanimously.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy placed a detailed note on irrigation in the Assembly on Monday and alleged that Telangana was subjected to 'gross injustice' in river water sharing during the ten-year rule of BRS.
He said that the AP got more share of water, especially in Krishna river, after the formation of the Telangana, even as the inflows into the rivers were reduced during the same period.
"The BRS claimed only 299 tmcft water out of the promised 811 tmcft of Krishna river," Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged.
Uttam Kumar Reddy also said that timely inactions and deliberate negligence resulted in the non-enhancement of the water share of Telangana above 299 tmcft in the Krishna basin.
Telangana's proposal for project handover with conditions reflects the intricacies of water management. The intricate nature of the problems requires ongoing discussion, legal resolution, and a cooperative strategy for a lasting solution, he stated.
"This House shall escalate this issue at the appropriate level and attempt in full capacity to resolve KRMB issues," he said.
However, the Opposition BRS MLAs frequently interrupted Uttam Kumar Reddy's speech and demanded that they should too be allowed to speak in the Assembly on the issue.
GOVERNMENT RESOLUTION
* In view of the historical injustice and the current situation the house hereby resolves that the Government of Telangana shall not handover control of common projects to KRMB unless the conditions put forth by the state have been fulfilled, which are as follows.
Water sharing between AP and Telangana shall be on the basis of: Catchment area, Drought Prone area, Basin Population and Cultivable area.
* In-basin needs shall be met first on priority as per KWDT-I.
* Srisailam project was sanctioned as Hydro-electric project by Planning Commission in 1962 for supplying 264 TMC to Nagarjunasagar project. Accordingly, MDDL of Srisailam shall be +830 ft as per KWDT-I Award.
* Outside basin diversions from Srisailam reservoir shall be limited to 34 TMC (15 TMC for Chennai water supply and 19 TMC for SRBC) which were approved by CWC.
* The use towards drinking water shall be reckoned as 20% of drawal towards consumptive use as stipulated by KWDT-I.
* States shall be permitted to carryover water to the next year as per KWDT-I and shall not be accounted as use in the next year account.
* Unauthorised construction of projects/expansions/new components diverting Krishna water to outside basin shall not be permitted strictly unless approved by CWC/MoWR.
* The House also resolves to request the Government of India to withdraw the CRPF and handover the control of the Project to Telangana Government.