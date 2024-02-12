Telangana Sangeet Natak Akademi regional centre to come up in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Sangeet Natak Akademi is all set to establish the Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra in Hyderabad, the first of its kind regional centre of the Akademi in the region.

Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the Centre on Monday and also lay the foundation stone for the South India Cultural Centre of the Bharat Kala Mandapam Auditorium, at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hitech City.

Kishan Reddy said that it is a matter of pride that South India’s rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage that is renowned globally will be further strengthened through this dedicated South India Cultural Centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture and an apex body in the field of performing arts in the country, promotes the rich cultural heritage of South India. The Ministry of Culture decided to set up a Regional Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi in Hyderabad that will be known as Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik kendra.

Being the first centre to be set up across South India, it aims to enhance the promotion, research and documentation of music, folk and tribal arts, theatre and puppetry. The centre will have a state-of-art facility and a prominent cultural space that would foster the cultural growth and performative milieu of the state.

During this event, the Ministry of Culture will felicitate the recent Padma awardees from the Telugu states including the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees.