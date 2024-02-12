Telangana will delay handover of Krishna projects until clarity on share: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have told Congress MLAs and MLCs that the state government will withhold handing over irrigation projects on the Krishna River to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) until Telangana’s water share is clearly delineated.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC president, urged the legislators to effectively communicate the party’s stance to the public, especially in response to the “false narratives” propagated by the opposition BRS.

The Chief Minister was speaking during a closed-door orientation program on the Irrigation department, KRMB, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and related issues for Congress legislators at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Sunday.

This orientation for the grand old party’s legislators on the subject of irrigation was conducted a day before the state government presented a white paper on the Irrigation department. It also coincides with the BRS’ plan of holding a massive public meeting in Nalgonda, which is scheduled for Tuesday, alleging that the newly formed Congress government has transferred common irrigation projects on the Krishna River to the KRMB.

The previous BRS government agreed to a 299 tmcft of water share for Telangana, compared to 512 tmcft for neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The Congress has been advocating the reallocation of water resources among the states through which the Krishna river flows.