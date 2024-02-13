Age limit for govt employment raised to 46 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday raised the upper age limit for direct recruitment jobs by two more years. The age limit now for government jobs, excluding uniformed service, is 46.

The state government had earlier issued orders in March 2022, increasing the age limit for government jobs from 34 years to 44 years.

“However, a number of representations have been received from unemployed youth, for considering relaxation of the upper age limit for direct recruitment to enable more unemployed youth to become eligible for recruitment to the various categories of posts. The government has decided to raise the age limit from 44 years to 46 years to other than uniform services, for a period of two years,” a GO issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said.

“Nothing in this rule shall apply for direct recruitment to the posts of uniform services like Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, Forest departments etc., for which physical standards have been prescribed bed in the State and Subordinate Service Rules or in the relevant Special or Ad-hoc rules”, the GO said.