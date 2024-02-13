BRS, Congress enacting drama over Krishna: Telangana BJP leader Bandi

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Congress and BRS leaders were enacting a drama over Krishna river waters issue.
Speaking to the media during his Prajahita Yatra in Vemulawada Assembly constituency, he said that while the Congress was trying to divert people’s attention away from its unfulfilled election promises, the BRS was attempting to escape from the corruption and cheating allegations by countering the claiming of the members of treasury benches in the Assembly.
Speaking about the share of Krishna waters, he said: “The BRS had a pact with the government of Andhra Pradesh. As part of that deal, it allowed AP to draw 812 tmc of water in the last 10 years.”
“Though Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters is 512 tmc, the BRS government settled for 299 tmc of water,” he added.
He also alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfil his promise of developing Vemulawada temple when the BRS was in power.
BJP poll panel shortlists candidates for LS polls
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP state election committee meeting was held in the city on Monday. According to sources, the committee shortlisted three to five candidates for each constituency during the meeting. The candidates were shortlisted based on inputs received from the constituencies. The list of candidates will be finalised in Delhi by February 20.