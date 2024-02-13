BRS, Congress enacting drama over Krishna: Telangana BJP leader Bandi

Speaking about the share of Krishna waters, he said: “The BRS had a pact with the government of Andhra Pradesh. As part of that deal, it allowed AP to draw 812 tmc of water in the last 10 years.”

“Though Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters is 512 tmc, the BRS government settled for 299 tmc of water,” he added.

He also alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfil his promise of developing Vemulawada temple when the BRS was in power.

BJP poll panel shortlists candidates for LS polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP state election committee meeting was held in the city on Monday. According to sources, the committee shortlisted three to five candidates for each constituency during the meeting. The candidates were shortlisted based on inputs received from the constituencies. The list of candidates will be finalised in Delhi by February 20.