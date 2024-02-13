Congress, BRS war of words over Krishna river water rocks Telangana House

HYDERABAD : A heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS during the debate on a resolution moved by the government on the River Krishna, projects associated with the river, and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was witnessed in the Assembly on Monday.

The war of words was ignited by the Congress seeking clarification on the rationale behind the previous BRS regime settling for 299 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) when Telangana was eligible to demand 551 tmcft.

During the debate, several ministers intervened to address and counter the allegations raised by BRS MLA T Harish Rao. The ruling party questioned the Opposition’s stance, particularly the absence of Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao during the discussion on the Government Resolution.