Congress, BRS war of words over Krishna river water rocks Telangana House

HYDERABAD : A heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS during the debate on a resolution moved by the government on the River Krishna, projects associated with the river, and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was witnessed in the Assembly on Monday.
The war of words was ignited by the Congress seeking clarification on the rationale behind the previous BRS regime settling for 299 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) when Telangana was eligible to demand 551 tmcft.
During the debate, several ministers intervened to address and counter the allegations raised by BRS MLA T Harish Rao. The ruling party questioned the Opposition’s stance, particularly the absence of Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao during the discussion on the Government Resolution.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the BRS of misleading the Legislative Assembly, noting the absence of KCR and alleging that the latter sent his MLAs to “mislead” the House with false information.
Highlighting the significance of the Krishna River to South Telangana, including Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts, the chief minister emphasised its role as a lifeline for the region.
He expressed disappointment in KCR’s failure to attend the crucial discussion despite being elected as an MP from Mahbubnagar in 2009.
Revanth criticised the Leader of the Opposition, stating: “South Telangana - Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam depended on Krishna river and it is a lifeline. The people of Mahbubnagar elected KCR to the Lok Sabha in 2009 when the people of Karimnagar rejected him. Albeit, he chose not to attend the important discussion on Krishna waters. Being the Leader of the Opposition, KCR should have come to the Assembly and supported the resolution to send a message that we are united.”
Harish Rao questions CM’s electoral choices
In response, Harish Rao questioned the chief minister about his electoral choices, asking whether he contested from Malkajgiri because he was rejected by the people of Kodangal.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy strongly objected to Harish Rao’s remarks, particularly his assertion that KCR alone achieved a separate Telangana state. Venkat Reddy recalled KCR hailing former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as a goddess for giving Telangana.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka weighed in, stating that the Irrigation minister has been working hard to rectify the alleged wrongs committed during the BRS regime.
We want 68% share: Revanth
Join Cong to atone for your sins: Rajgopal to Harish
Hyderabad: Congress member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Monday asked BRS legislator and former minister T Harish Rao to join the grand old party, along with 26 other MLAs of the pink party. During an informal chat with the reporters in the lobbies of the Assembly, he said: “Harish Rao doesn’t have a future in the BRS.
If he joins the Congress, we will make him the endowments minister so that he can cleanse himself of the mistakes he committed in the last 10 years. Since, the BRS previously lured 12 Congress MLAs, he should bring 26 BRS MLAs at one go to the Congress,” he said.