Congress team to visit Medigadda, BRS meet in Nalgonda

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA : The ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS will hold separate meetings on Irrigation in Medigadda and Nalgonda respectively on Tuesday.

While the ruling party leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will visit Medigadda barrage to expose the alleged corruption of BRS in the construction of irrigation projects, Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting in Nalgonda to expose the “failure” of the two-month-old Congress government “in protecting the interests of the state in river water sharing”.

While the Congress will highlight the inferior quality of Medigadda barrage works, the BRS will explain to the people how the Congress pledged the interests of the state to the Centre by handing over the common irrigation projects to the KRMB. Revanth, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MLAs and MLCs will leave Hyderabad for Medigadda in a bus at 10.15 am, after attending the Assembly at 10 am.