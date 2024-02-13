Cops fear electric fences more than Maoists in Telangana!

KHAMMAM: Police forces engaged in combing operations in forest areas are worried more about poachers than Maoists.

The reason: The electrified traps set up by poachers to hunt wild animals have become veritable death traps for the policemen.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem police have alerted Greyhounds, the CRPF, the special party, and other forces to be wary of the electric traps inside the interior parts of jungles.