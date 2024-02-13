Cops fear electric fences more than Maoists in Telangana!

KHAMMAM: Police forces engaged in combing operations in forest areas are worried more about poachers than Maoists.
The reason: The electrified traps set up by poachers to hunt wild animals have become veritable death traps for the policemen.
Bhadradri-Kothagudem police have alerted Greyhounds, the CRPF, the special party, and other forces to be wary of the electric traps inside the interior parts of jungles.
A police constable who was involved in combing operations in Bhupalapalli forest area was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric trap set up by poachers for catching animals.
Taking a serious note of the incident, Bhadradrikothagudem SP B Rohith Raju warned poachers that if they set up electric trap in forest areas, stern action would be taken against them.
He also said that not only police forces but also farmers and cattle that move in forest areas might face problems because of the electric traps.
The SP said many people have died due to electrocution in forest areas in different places in the district in the past. He appealed to the people to inform the police if any such incidents occur. He said the protection of policemen who move in forest areas was top priority for him.