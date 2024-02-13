‘Facts on Krishna’ a book of lies: BRS MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD : Condemning the averments made in a PowerPoint presentation by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy during the debate on the ‘Government’s Resolution’ on Krishna river, projects on Krishna and Krishna River Management Board and related issues in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the state government has tabled a “book of lies” in the name of “Facts on Krishna”.

He said that the Congress government adopted a resolution in haste just before his party’s proposed public meeting in Nalgonda.

“The Congress government taking a decision not to hand over the projects on Krishna river to the Centre is a victory of the people of Telangana and the BRS,” he said.