If you can’t stop AP, why not hand over projects, asks BJP

HYDERABAD : BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy has sought to know why the state government is not inclined to hand over the projects on Krishna river to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

He was speaking during the debate on the ‘Government’s Resolution’ on Krishna river, projects on Krishna and Krishna River Management Board and related issues in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“When the state cannot stop Andhra Pradesh from drawing water, why cannot the projects be handed over to the Centre,” Maheshwar Reddy asked and added that the Centre may have to intervene if the states cannot resolve the issue.