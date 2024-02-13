Rachakonda and Ramagundam get new police chiefs

HYDERABAD : In yet another reshuffle of the top police officers, the General Administration Department on Monday issued orders to transfer Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu, who is now posted as the Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II. He has also been given Full Additional Charge of IGP, Multi Zone-I. On transfer, Dr Tarun Joshi, who served as the IGP, Multi-Zone II is the new CP of Rachakonda.

The transfer order comes just two months after Sudheer Babu assumed charge as the Rachakonda CP. Sources say the transfer is merely a part of the Election Code, according to which an officer should not work for three years continuously in one segment.