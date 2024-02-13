Rachakonda and Ramagundam get new police chiefs

HYDERABAD : In yet another reshuffle of the top police officers, the General Administration Department on Monday issued orders to transfer Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu, who is now posted as the Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II. He has also been given Full Additional Charge of IGP, Multi Zone-I. On transfer, Dr Tarun Joshi, who served as the IGP, Multi-Zone II is the new CP of Rachakonda.
The transfer order comes just two months after Sudheer Babu assumed charge as the Rachakonda CP. Sources say the transfer is merely a part of the Election Code, according to which an officer should not work for three years continuously in one segment.
Meanwhile, Dr Tarun Joshi, who was previously the IGP Multi Zone-II, has also earlier served as the Additional CP in Rachakonda.
The official order, which issued transfers of 12 IPS officers, also directed the appointment of a new CP for Ramagundam. Accordingly, M Srinivasulu, who was waiting for posting, is posted as the new Ramagundam CP.
D Joel Davis, who was also waiting for posting, is now posted as Joint Commissioner of police, Traffic, Cyberabad.