Stop Karnataka from building new dam: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD : AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday asked the state government to initiate steps to prevent Karnataka from constructing a new dam on the upstream Tungabhadra river as such a move will have an adverse impact on water flow in Telangana.

He was speaking during the debate on the ‘Government’s Resolution’ on Krishna river, projects on Krishna and Krishna River Management Board and related issues in the State Legislative Assembly.

Akbaruddin also asked the state government to ensure that the works on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh are halted. “Swift action is necessary to safeguard Telangana’s interests,” he added.