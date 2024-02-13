Stop Karnataka from building new dam: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD : AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday asked the state government to initiate steps to prevent Karnataka from constructing a new dam on the upstream Tungabhadra river as such a move will have an adverse impact on water flow in Telangana.
He was speaking during the debate on the ‘Government’s Resolution’ on Krishna river, projects on Krishna and Krishna River Management Board and related issues in the State Legislative Assembly.
Akbaruddin also asked the state government to ensure that the works on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh are halted. “Swift action is necessary to safeguard Telangana’s interests,” he added.
Referring to the long-standing Krishna river water-sharing dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Owaisi suggested that the state government engage with the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II, considering its mandate with new terms of reference.
He recalled the previous government’s unsuccessful demand for 50 per cent allocation of Krishna water from the KRMB, resulting in allocation of 66:34 ratio of water in favour of Andhra Pradesh.
He urged the present government to ensure that Telangana receives its rightful share and expressed support for the government’s resolution on the matter, affirming his party’s commitment to stand by it.