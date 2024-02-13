Telangana Assembly resolves not to hand over common projects to KRMB

The minister also placed a detailed note on Irrigation in the Assembly on Monday. Later, making a PowerPoint presentation in the House, the Irrigation minister explained the ‘gross injustice’ done to Telangana in river water sharing during the BRS rule.

He said that Andhra Pradesh got more water in rivers, especially in the Krishna, after the formation of Telangana, even as the inflows into the rivers reduced during the same period. “AP got 50% more water in the 10-year BRS rule than the previous years,” Uttam said.

“The BRS claimed only 299 tmcft out of the 811 tmcft assured water in Krishna river and did injustice to Telangana,” the minister alleged while making the PowerPoint presentation.

ENC C Muralidhar’s resignation accepted with effect from Feb 8

Congress government has tabled a book of lies in the name of ‘Facts on Krishna’. The government’s decision not to hand over the projects on River Krishna to the KRMB is a victory of the people of Telangana and the BRS T Harish Rao, BRS MLA and former Irrigation minister