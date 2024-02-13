With GO 46 set to go, Telangana govt to come out with new policy for police recruitment

HYDERABAD : The State government may scrap GO 46 for future recruitments in Police department. The government may give appointment letters 15,750 constable posts, for which selection process was completed already.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the High Power Committee on recruitment in the police department at his residence on Monday. The chief minister and the top officials discussed the option to the cancellation of GO number 46 in police recruitment.
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, Additional Advocate General Ranjinikanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, TSLPRB chairman Srinivasa Rao and others were present in the meeting.
The chief minister also discussed the measures which are being taken in view of the issue of recruitment letters for some jobs soon. Revanth Reddy sought the suggestions of the Advocate General on the recruitment process.
Police job aspirants protest
Several police job aspirants protested against the GO 46 recently, as it would adversely impact the unemployed youths from rural areas in police recruitments. Through, GO 46, the government allotted 53 per cent jobs only to Hyderabad youths, the protests alleged.