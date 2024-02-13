With GO 46 set to go, Telangana govt to come out with new policy for police recruitment

HYDERABAD : The State government may scrap GO 46 for future recruitments in Police department. The government may give appointment letters 15,750 constable posts, for which selection process was completed already.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the High Power Committee on recruitment in the police department at his residence on Monday. The chief minister and the top officials discussed the option to the cancellation of GO number 46 in police recruitment.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, Additional Advocate General Ranjinikanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, TSLPRB chairman Srinivasa Rao and others were present in the meeting.