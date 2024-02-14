1,382 apply for V-C posts in 10 varsities in Telangana

HYDERABAD: By the end of the deadline on Tuesday, the Higher Education department received as many as 1,382 applications for the posts of Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) for 10 universities.

The department had invited applications for the posts of V-Cs for 10 universities in the last week of January, with the last day for the submission of applications being February 12.

According to sources, the total number of applications received was 1,382. A total of 312 candidates applied for the posts — some submitting applications for two to three universities.

The applications received for the V-Cs posts are: Osmania University (193), Kakatiya University (149), Palamuru University (159), Mahatma Gandhi University (157), Satavahana (158), Telangana University (135), Potti Sreeramulu

Telugu University (66), BR Ambedkar Open University (208), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (106) and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (51).