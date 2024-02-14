Drug Control Administration seized medicines worth over Rs 1 lakh in two separate raids in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized medicines worth over Rs 1 lakh in two separate raids carried out on Tuesday.

In the first case, the DCA came across ‘Shath Care Powder’, which claimed to help with indigestion, depression, calcium, low haemoglobin, blood pressure and diabetes. Teams searched in two locations associated with it in Golconda police station limits. Officials said advertisement of a medicine for the treatment of diabetes and blood pressure is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. DCA teams seized 60 bottles of the powder, with a face value of `18,000, during the raid.

In the second case, teams raided a clinic and apprehended a quack impersonating a ‘rural medical practitioner in Bandlaguda. They said the accused was practising medicine without any proper qualifications. Since there was no drug licence, the teams also seized 30 varieties of medicines and antidiabetics, among others — worth Rs 1.02 lakh during the raid.