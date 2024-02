NALGONDA: Alleging that the Congress government handed over common irrigation projects on the River Krishna to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday demanded that the state government lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister to undo the injustice done to Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting here, KCR said that the resolution adopted in the Telangana Assembly not to hand over the projects to the KRMB lacked clarity. “You have no knowledge of irrigation. You should have asked me what to do,” KCR told the chief minister.

On the sinking of the piers of Medigadda barrage, the BRS chief said that Kaleshwaram was “not a toy”. “Kaleshwaram project includes three barrages, 250 to 300 pillars, tunnels stretching to 200 km, canals going on for 1,500 km, 19 sub-stations and 20 reservoirs. Two-three pillars of Medigadda are allegedly damaged. The gates of Nagarjuna Sagar, Kadam and Musi too were damaged in the past,” KCR said.

He said that if there was any damage, the government should repair it and provide water to farmers. “Even today, water could be released from the barrage, but the government is not doing that. As the government is not releasing water, Mahabubabad, Dornakal and other areas are facing problems,” KCR charged.

He said that Tuesday’s public meeting was not political, but a movement. “This meeting is not against anyone. This meeting is a warning to Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and others who are rendering injustice to Telangana in river waters,” KCR said.

State govt did nothing but abuse me, says KCR

KCR said that BRS would come to power again and asked the Congress whether he too should adopt the same strategy of the grand old party.

Blaming the Congress government, KCR told the people: “Meekemi kopam vacchindoo... yemi bhramalo paddaaro.. paalicche barreni ammi, dunnapotnu techukunnaaru.. tarvaata yemi nadustondo .. idi mudo nela .. kallara chustunnaaru....(you sold away the buffalo and bought a bison. We are witnessing what is happening in the state for the last two months). In just two months, they handed over the projects to KRMB.”

The BRS supremo demanded that the government present effective arguments before the Tribunal. Citing the alleged statement by a minister that he would slap those farmers who want Rythu Bandhu amounts, KCR said that farmers too would have slippers to slap the minister.

He also accused the government of not providing uninterrupted power to farmers.

“We (BRS) would expose the government if it deprives the people of power and water,” KCR said, alleging that generators were being used for Assembly sessions.

He said that the new government should do some good work, but “it has done nothing for the people, except abusing KCR”.

“Will you become big persons by abusing KCR,” the former chief minister asked.

KCR wrapped up by stating that he was a fighter and would fight for the rights of the state.