Medigadda barrage sinking: Union Minister Kishan Reddy dares Congress to seek CBI probe

HANAMKONDA/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of staging a “political drama” in the name of the Medigadda barrage sinking, BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday sharply criticised the Congress government for the trip to the barrage amid the Budget session of the Assembly.

Speaking to the media here, Kishan claimed that Congress lacked the guts to seek a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram and Medigadda barrage damage. “The Vigilance department is no expert on irrigation; a Vigilance inquiry is restricted to misappropriation of funds and corruption. Dam planning, design, operation, maintenance and other engineering works should not be covered by the Vigilance inquiry. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has given its report regarding the damage to the piers of the Medigadda barrage. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had visited the Medigadda barrage. Why are the ministers and the CM visiting the dam again? Is it to divert attention from the issues plaguing the state?” Kishan asked.

He alleged that the Congress is a “friendly party” of the BRS and hence staging political dramas given the upcoming General Elections. “Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not respond to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and due to this the Andhra Pradesh government deployed its police personnel to forcibly release water to that state. Why did KCR, who was CM at that time, not respond?” Kishan asked.

He alleged that given the General Election, the BRS has staged a protest in Nalgonda in the name of Krishna Waters. Later, Kishan visited the historic Thousand Pillar Temple and inspected the ongoing Kalayanamandapam works.

If you are serious, go for central probe: Bandi

Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay wondered why the Congress government was not seeking a CBI inquiry into the corruption allegedly perpetrated by the BRS regime in the execution of Kaleshwaram, of which Medigadda is a part.

Addressing a gathering during his ongoing Prajahita Yatra, which passed through Konaraopet Mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday, he said: “During the Assembly polls, the Congress leaders said that Rs 1 lakh crore public money was wasted for constructing the Kaleshwaram project. They also said that they would seek a CBI inquiry. If they are really serious, they should ensure that a CBI probe is ordered into this corruption.”

He also alleged that the Congress and BRS were enacting a drama over the Krishna waters issue. “A ministerial team recently visited the Kaleshwaram project. Engineering experts also submitted a report. Then why visit the Medigadda barrage again,” he wondered.