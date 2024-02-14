NDSA holds Nagarjunasagar review with Krishna River Management Board, AP, TS

NALGONDA: An expert team from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) arrived in Nagarjunasagar on Tuesday for a three-day tour during which it will be inspecting the various aspects of the dam.

The team was welcomed by Executive Engineer Mallikarjun at Sagar Vijaya Vihar guesthouse.

Later in the day, the NDSA held a review meeting with the CWC, Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the irrigation officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

After the meeting, they inspected the main dam, gates, gallery, right canal, head regulator, hydro power station, crest gates, 220 and 420 galleries as well as spillway from the walkway.

The NDSA is carrying out the inspections as there is a proposal to bring the Nagarjunasagar reservoir under the purview of KRMB. The expert team studied the dam safety, water storage and its utilisation.

The team also gathered information about inflows and outflows, quantity of water released from the reservoir and if there are any problems with regard to release of flood water through the gates.

The NDSA team’s visit is aimed at finding the feasibility of implementing the decisions taken during a meeting between Secretary of Central Hydropower Department and the officials of Telangana and AP on February 9.