MEDIGADDA: After inspecting the damage to the Medigadda barrage, a key component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday declared that KLIS didn’t create ayacut of even one lakh acres despite close to Rs 1 lakh crore being spent on it.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Congress, AIMIM and CPI MLAs and MLCs, and officials. The inspection was followed by a detailed presentation by Irrigation, Vigilance and Enforcement authorities.

Speaking after the presentation, Revanth stated that the BRS turned KLIS into a tourist hotspot, arranged tours for select visitors with special transport, and also publicised it in Times Square, New York, but now has no face to see the damaged Medigadda barrage.

Given the current situation of the project, Irrigation authorities are not storing the water in Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages, the chief minister said, noting that storing water in these barrages would lead to a major catastrophe.

The wide-open cracks, rusted steel, caved-in reservoir bed and water seeping from the piers were glaringly obvious to the delegation of leaders and journalists who left Hyderabad for Medigadda after the Assembly session. The visitors were visibly shocked at seeing the massive cracks and the lack of maintenance of the project.

Later in the day, Revanth ripped into former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his statements made during the BRS public meeting at Nalgonda. Responding to KCR’s allegations of the Congress government adopting a “useless” resolution in the Assembly, he sought to know why the BRS chief did not attend the Assembly despite his repeated requests.

Revanth suspected a “dark deal” behind the BRS and BJP not being part of the KLIS inspection tour.

The presentation by in-charge chief engineer, and Vigilance and Enforcement director-general Rajiv Ratan, said that so far, Rs 93,872 crore was spent on the project and an ayacut of 98,570 acres created. The Chief Minister, ministers, and other legislators paid careful attention to the presentation, following which Revanth pointed out the significant lapses in the project.

He said that the total proposed ayacut under Kaleshwaram was 19.63 lakh acres, against the claims of KCR that one crore acres were getting irrigation water. He pointed out that the state government has to sustain a financial burden of over Rs 10,000 crore in power bills and another Rs 10,000 crore as interest on the loans obtained for the project.

Revanth accused KCR of trivialising the damage to Medigadda and making no effort to repair it, but going to a hospital when he suffered a fracture in his hip.