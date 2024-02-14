‘Valentine's Day is not Indian culture, pay respect to Pulwama veer’: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal released a statement saying, “Block Valentine’s Day. February 14 is not lovers’ day, it is Veer Jawan Day.”

Claiming that celebrating V-Day is “foreign culture” and against Indian values, VHP state campaign leader Pagudakula Balaswamy said their volunteers will be on the grounds on Wednesday, requesting people not to promote V-Day. “In its place, the VHP and Bajrang Dal have identified 18 places where we will organise Shradhanjali to the Pulwama jawans, who lost their lives on February 14, 2019,” Balaswamy shared.

The VHP worker said that the organisations are not against love but only oppose the idea of celebrating love on February 14. “Corporate forces are promoting foreign culture in the name of love. Why celebrate Valentine’s Day? We can look at the love of Sita-Ram and Satyabama-Sri Krishna, they are our culture,” he said.