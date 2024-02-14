White paper on irrigation projects in a day or two, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government will release a white paper on the irrigation projects in the Assembly in a day or two to lay bare the facts about the much-publicised Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday before leaving for the Medigadda project along with ministers and MLAs, he said that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will release the white paper.

“We have invited all members of BRS, BJP, MIM, and CPI to visit the barrage to study first-hand what has gone wrong with ‘this man-made marvel’ and who should be blamed for the damage. I appeal to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to join us in visiting Medigadda and explaining ‘the wonder his government has created’ at the expense of public money. KCR should let us know how he constructed a Taj Mahal-like marvel as the people of Telangana have a right to know the facts. We must find out what has gone wrong and who should be blamed for it,” he said.

“If KCR finds it arduous to travel by bus, we have arranged a helicopter from the Begumpet airport to the barrage,” Revanth said, lacing his words with sarcasm.

Revanth said that when the piers of Medigadda barrage sank due to sand erosion on October 21 last year, the BRS government deployed a huge police force similar to the one at the Wagah Border to prevent people from visiting the barrage.

Files missing

The CM alleged that some files relating to the project were missing after the Congress came to power.

The Vigilance and Enforcement department was asked to conduct an inquiry into missing files and also the irregularities in the construction of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages. A preliminary report on various aspects, including defects in the design and construction of the barrages and negligence, was submitted to the state government. Even the National Dam Safety Authority after inspection clearly stated that there were faults in the construction of Medigadda and suggested that the barrage needs to be reconstructed as mere repairs would not help,” he explained.